Portland General Electric (POR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect Portland General Electric to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Portland General Electric to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 68.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on POR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

