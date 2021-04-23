POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.50

POSCO (NYSE:PKX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $79.50 and last traded at $79.50, with a volume of 269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that POSCO will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in POSCO by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 870,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,244,000 after buying an additional 154,917 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in POSCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,299,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in POSCO by 1,482.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 109,644 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in POSCO by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 39,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in POSCO by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 643,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,066,000 after purchasing an additional 22,052 shares during the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POSCO Company Profile (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

