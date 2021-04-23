PotCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $7.36 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0326 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 20% lower against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $7.36 million and approximately $34,855.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,649.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,326.83 or 0.04594004 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.72 or 0.00469343 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $822.37 or 0.01623662 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $351.53 or 0.00694045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $245.75 or 0.00485208 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00062800 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.97 or 0.00426402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004515 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,097,929 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

