PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) Reaches Market Cap of $23.44 Million

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00002177 BTC on popular exchanges. PowerTrade Fuel has a market cap of $23.44 million and approximately $878,680.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PowerTrade Fuel has traded down 39% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PowerTrade Fuel Coin Profile

PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,507,098 coins. PowerTrade Fuel’s official website is power.trade . PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

Buying and Selling PowerTrade Fuel

