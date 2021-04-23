Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Trading 7.2% Higher

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY)’s share price traded up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.36. 49,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6,038% from the average session volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SpÃ³lka Akcyjna provides banking services in Poland, Ukraine, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Ireland, and Germany. Its Retail segment offers current and savings accounts, term deposits, private and electronic banking services, investment and insurance products, credit and debit cards, and consumer and mortgage loans, as well as business loans to firms and enterprises, developers, cooperatives, and property managers.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.