PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Position Increased by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $9,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.61.

Shares of PPG traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.85. 14,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,182. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.23. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $174.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.