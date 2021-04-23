PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,210,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,378,000 after acquiring an additional 671,287 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $194,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG stock opened at $171.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $174.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.23.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Argus increased their target price on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.61.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

