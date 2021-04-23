PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $13,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in PPG Industries by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 49,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in PPG Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG stock opened at $171.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.23. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $174.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.61.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.