Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.38

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.38 and traded as low as $1.73. Precipio shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 1,127,066 shares traded.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Precipio from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precipio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Precipio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Precipio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precipio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precipio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

