Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.38

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$30.38 and traded as high as C$33.73. Precision Drilling shares last traded at C$31.87, with a volume of 215,368 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PD shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bankshares raised Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Precision Drilling to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.93.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$424.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.81.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$201.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$199.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post -5.7499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

