Precision Drilling’s (PD) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$45.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial raised Precision Drilling to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.36.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of PD traded down C$0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$31.46. 12,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$418.54 million and a PE ratio of -3.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.81. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$9.80 and a one year high of C$36.18.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$201.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$199.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -5.7499998 EPS for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.