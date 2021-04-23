Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFBC opened at $64.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $969.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.47. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.09.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

