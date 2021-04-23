Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654,499 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,797 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.35% of Preferred Bank worth $33,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 48.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $64.43 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.77.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFBC shares. Raymond James raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

