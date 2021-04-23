Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Premier Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Premier Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PFC. Raymond James upped their price objective on Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Premier Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $31.87 on Friday. Premier Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.94%.

In other news, EVP Tina Nutter bought 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.61 per share, for a total transaction of $50,545.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,545.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,453,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,431,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Premier Financial by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,905 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $3,340,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 84,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

