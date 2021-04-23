Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Raymond James

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) had its target price boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.10% from the company’s previous close.

PFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 price objective (down from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Shares of PFC stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.62. Premier Financial has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Premier Financial will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tina Nutter acquired 1,550 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.61 per share, with a total value of $50,545.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,545.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 223,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Premier Financial by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

