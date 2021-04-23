PRIA (PRIA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14,539.00

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last seven days, PRIA has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PRIA coin can now be purchased for $7.65 or 0.00015412 BTC on popular exchanges. PRIA has a market capitalization of $530,458.90 and approximately $14,539.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00066332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00018913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00091582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00051951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $326.61 or 0.00658139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,803.42 or 0.07664055 BTC.

PRIA Coin Profile

PRIA (PRIA) is a coin. The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link . PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

