Primalbase Token Hits Market Capitalization of $576,447.20 (PBT)

Primalbase Token (CURRENCY:PBT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Primalbase Token has a market cap of $576,447.20 and $144.00 worth of Primalbase Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primalbase Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $461.16 or 0.00921082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Primalbase Token has traded 39.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Primalbase Token Profile

Primalbase Token’s genesis date was May 24th, 2017. Primalbase Token’s total supply is 1,250 coins. Primalbase Token’s official Twitter account is @primalbasehq . The official website for Primalbase Token is primalbase.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Primalbase, a co-working initiative, allows users to own real estate by holding the real estate-backed PBT crypto tokens, an asset on the Waves Platform. Holders of the PBT can use, rent or sell the workspace as they wish and get access to all shared workspaces around the world with premium all-inclusive services. “

Primalbase Token Coin Trading

