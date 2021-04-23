Primecoin (XPM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.05 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Primecoin has a total market cap of $5.05 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 37% against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Primecoin

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,965,490 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

