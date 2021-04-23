Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,738 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Allakos were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 66.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. bought a new position in Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Peter A. Hudson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $274,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Tomasi sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $362,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 246,460 shares of company stock worth $28,807,367. Company insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALLK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Allakos in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allakos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $107.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.75. Allakos Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

