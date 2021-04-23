Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 6,799 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $567,048,000 after acquiring an additional 268,893 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,583,000 after buying an additional 121,360 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,253,000 after buying an additional 133,544 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,223,000.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

BPMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.31.

BPMC stock opened at $94.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.49. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $125.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.49 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. Research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.