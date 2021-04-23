Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 8,668 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Cohen & Steers worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

CNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 70.04%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.