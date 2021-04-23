Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 13.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. First American Bank purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $36.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.