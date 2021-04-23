Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,252 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $771,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,608,000 after buying an additional 95,606 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities upped their price target on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.89.

NVCR stock opened at $199.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,048.48 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $218.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.16.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. NovoCure’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $265,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,834,011.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total value of $19,236,018.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,529 shares of company stock valued at $41,906,260. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.