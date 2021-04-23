Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of World Acceptance worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $127.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.81. World Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $170.98. The company has a market cap of $865.19 million, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.79.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.56. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $130.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.70 million. Analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $94,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,799,965.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,750 in the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The company also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. It also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

