Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,139 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Premier worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PINC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Premier by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,968 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Premier by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,540,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,359,000 after purchasing an additional 356,635 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 570,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after buying an additional 237,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,296,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,707,000 after buying an additional 233,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 357,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after buying an additional 201,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average of $34.68. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $37.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.92 million. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.31.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.