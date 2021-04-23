Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Powell Industries worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $34.66 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $37.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.77. The stock has a market cap of $404.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $106.58 million during the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.42%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.