Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,581 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCRN. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

CCRN stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $503.80 million, a P/E ratio of -25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $215.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.74 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

