Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Annette North sold 15,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $1,976,421.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 25,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.68, for a total transaction of $3,559,360.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,457,282.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,279 shares of company stock worth $15,301,470 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $73.31 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.86 and a 1-year high of $141.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.58.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

