Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,105 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,918,000 after acquiring an additional 54,376 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,930,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,405,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,501,000 after acquiring an additional 658,890 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,371,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,214,000 after acquiring an additional 42,692 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $93.62 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.58 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.94.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $168.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,986.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

