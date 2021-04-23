Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712,200 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ambev by 331.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ambev by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.