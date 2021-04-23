Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,335 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Consolidated Communications worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 70,800 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 20,965 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 22,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Consolidated Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of CNSL opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.68. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $326.12 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.90%.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

