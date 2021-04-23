Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.86 Million Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 122.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,401 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,077,000 after buying an additional 202,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996,107 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,900 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,206,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.81.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $101.49 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,449.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.22.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total transaction of $690,214.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,703.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $1,610,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at $28,858,482.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,057 shares of company stock worth $57,396,371 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

