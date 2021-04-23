Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,053 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,254 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 408.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,751 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 109,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 658,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 12,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $281,904.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at $281,904.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 20,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $586,354.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,346,212 shares of company stock valued at $33,123,901 over the last three months. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

