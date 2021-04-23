Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $2.07 Million in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 77,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Mersana Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 694,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,467,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $143,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at $583,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $65,262.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 13.05, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.54.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

