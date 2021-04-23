Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,830 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $41.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.84.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.