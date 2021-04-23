Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,895 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $635,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,311,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 630,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 40,617 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The company had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $105,455.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,391.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $79,047.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,656.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,696 shares of company stock valued at $718,423. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

