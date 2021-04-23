Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 144.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Enstar Group worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

ESGR stock opened at $250.70 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a one year low of $121.63 and a one year high of $269.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.86 and a 200-day moving average of $212.69.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

