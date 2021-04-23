Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The firm has a market cap of $516.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The firm had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -10.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RRGB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In related news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $110,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

