Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 135,110 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,110 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vertex worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VERX. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,640,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vertex by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,722,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,803 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex in the fourth quarter worth $16,656,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Vertex in the fourth quarter worth $7,319,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Vertex in the fourth quarter worth $5,881,000. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $22.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.79. Vertex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.15 million. Vertex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VERX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

