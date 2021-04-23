Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,360 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,275 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.61% of REX American Resources worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in REX American Resources by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:REX opened at $80.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.40. REX American Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.99 and a fifty-two week high of $116.86. The company has a market capitalization of $483.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.11 and a beta of 1.16.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The energy company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 1.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

REX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

