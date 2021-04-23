Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 37,699 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,699 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of News by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,346,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,692,000 after purchasing an additional 105,680 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in News by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 732,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after buying an additional 236,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in News by 1,570.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 271,420 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in News by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in News by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWS opened at $25.09 on Friday. News Co. has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $25.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.68.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch acquired 115,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,984,528.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $349,120.00. 39.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

