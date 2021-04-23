Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,399 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of DXP Enterprises worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 72,667 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,762 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,750 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $84,562.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,056 shares in the company, valued at $801,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $549.46 million, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $35.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $232.69 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXPE. TheStreet upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

