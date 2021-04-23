Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,696 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Central Garden & Pet worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.81. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CENT shares. Truist raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

