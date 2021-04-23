Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 57,153 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,153 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,767,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,036,000 after acquiring an additional 25,873 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,085,000 after purchasing an additional 42,708 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 366,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after buying an additional 40,336 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 190,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after buying an additional 25,103 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $59.70 and a 12 month high of $63.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.48.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

