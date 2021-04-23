Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,275,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Carvana by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVNA. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.27.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.22, for a total value of $17,833,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,006.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total transaction of $13,704,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 844,993 shares of company stock worth $233,618,915 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $265.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.01. The company has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.07 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $71.56 and a 12-month high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. Analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

