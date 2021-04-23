Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 664,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,435 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Franklin Street Properties worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy acquired 122,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $532,639.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,195.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 141,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,460.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $589.23 million, a PE ratio of -274.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $6.78.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

FSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.