Private Ocean LLC Acquires 55,581 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,581 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Private Ocean LLC owned 0.23% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $16,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000.

ESGE traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,811. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.78. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $47.37.

