Private Ocean LLC Acquires 97,998 Shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,308,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,998 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 13.8% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned 4.98% of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF worth $77,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYMB traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.94. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,164. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.62. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $60.28.

