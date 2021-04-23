Private Ocean LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.95. 33,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,390. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.49. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.93 and a 52-week high of $157.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

