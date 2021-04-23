Private Ocean LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

NYSEARCA:GWX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.50. The company had a trading volume of 58,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,341. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $39.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.11.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

